Gabriel Moreno está a un jonrón de la marca de Sandy Alomar Jr. para catchers en una postemporada

Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno hit his 4th HR of this postseason in the 4th inning of Game 2 of the World Series tonight.

He is the 8th catcher with at least 4 HR in a single postseason and 1 shy of the single postseason record of 5 set by Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1997. pic.twitter.com/VvM2dCG6o5