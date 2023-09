Gary Sánchez se pierde el resto de la temporada por fractura en la muñeca

Gary Sanchez has a fractured wrist which pretty much ends his 2023 season.



Dude put up 2.5 WAR with 19 Bombs.



Was a weapon behind the plate.



All while being a mid-season pickup off waivers.



One of the few bright spots of the 2023 Padres.



Hope he is back next year pic.twitter.com/WlAbH6nC5L