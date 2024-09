Gerente de Mets explica cómo utilizarán a Luisangel Acuña tras el regreso de Francisco Lindor

David Stearns was asked about keeping Luisangel Acuña in the lineup:



"I think there'll be spots, but we're going to run out the A lineup as often as we can. As of right now, that's Lindor at SS and Iglesias at 2B"



Stearns says Acuña is "less" of an option to play CF pic.twitter.com/KZd0iiVt5K