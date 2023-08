El impresionante récord de jonrones de los Bravos de Atlanta de 2023

Marcell Ozuna is the 5th different Braves player with at least 25 HR this season (Acuña Jr., Albies, Olson, Riley), the most different 25-HR hitters in a single season in franchise history.



They join the 2019 Twins as the only teams in MLB history with five 25-HR hitters before… pic.twitter.com/3KnxP8LPb7