La indirecta de Manny Machado a Juan Soto sobre los Padres: "El equipo de este año es diferente"

The Padres were 37-40 on June 18th. The team is 27-12 (.692) since. During that stretch, Manny Machado has been on fire:



🟡 Hitting .312 in 39 GP

🟤 28 runs

🟡 12 HR, 31 RBI

🟤 .945 OPS



As Manny goes, the Padres will go