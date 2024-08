Jarren Duran logra marca ofensiva inédita en la historia de los Medias Rojas de Boston

Jarren Duran



There are only 8 players, since 1900, in an ENTIRE season, with



2B ≥ 35

3B ≥ 13

HR ≥ 14

SB ≥ 27

OPS ≥ .860



Jarren has done it in 111 team games which nobody has ever donepic.twitter.com/eQIulSKAhN