Jean Segura es una opción para los Yankees tras la lesión de Oswald Peraza

Tough break for Oswald Peraza, who wasn't guaranteed an MLB bench spot prior to getting hurt. The #Yankees other IF options include Oswaldo Cabrera*^, Kevin Smith^, Josh VanMeter^, Jahmai Jones*, Jorbit Vivas* & Jeter Downs^.



*On 40-man roster

^Notable SS experience as a pro https://t.co/DNpQpxrQ6E