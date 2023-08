El jonrón de Aaron Judge que rompió el no hit no run de los Medias Rojas de Boston

Kutter Crawford with arguably his best start of the season.



6 IP - 82 Pitches/52 Strikes

1 Hits

1 ER/R

5 K

2 BB

1 HR (Aaron Judge)



3.66 ERA in 96 IP this season. Can't emphasize enough how much he's meant to the Red Sox in 2023.