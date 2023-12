Joven estrella de la NBA revela cómo fueron sus entrenamientos con LeBron James

Tyrese Maxey was asked about LeBron James & his work ethic. He shared a story about how LeBron got to a 6:00 am workout an hour beforehand, 30 mins before Maxey:



“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘I can’t let you beat me to the gym.’ And I was like, ‘You’re insane.’” pic.twitter.com/hvX7wpElLw