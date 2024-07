Juan Soto y Aaron Judge se unen a dúos históricos de titulares los Yankees en Juegos de Estrellas

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be the 2nd Yankees OF duo to be All-Star starters in the same year in the last 3 seasons



The NYY ASG OF starter duos that Judge & Soto will join:



2022 Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

1985-88 Rickey Henderson, Dave Winfield

1981 Reggie Jackson, Winfield… https://t.co/x5nAhIaadv