Lamine Yamal vs. Endrick: ¿Quién es mejor?

Endrick comes behind only Lamine Yamal according to @goal's NXGN ranking of the world's best 50 teenage talents in football born after January 1st, 2005. Here's list of top 10



1- Lamine Yamal

2- Endrick

3- Warren Zaire-Emery

4- 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘆𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗹

5- Arda Güler

6- Vitor Roque… pic.twitter.com/neyYirBsYH