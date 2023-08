Manager de los Yankees Aaron Boone imitó al umpire Laz Díaz tras ser expulsado

Umpire Laz Diaz missed 21 calls in the #Yankees #WhiteSox game and 14 went against the Yankees.



He had a lower correct call rate than Angel Hernandez did on Sunday.



After 8 innings of bad calls, Aaron Boone exploded, was ejected, and gave his best Laz Diaz impression. pic.twitter.com/VdKAuqZzgO