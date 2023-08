La marca inédita que alcanzó Shohei Ohtani en la MLB con su jonrón 40 de 2023

Shohei Ohtani has done it all tonight:



⚾️ 2 hits

⚾️ 2 walks

⚾️ HR

⚾️ SB

⚾️ 4 scoreless IP



He is the 1st player in the live-ball era (since 1920) to reach base safely 4 times, hit a home run, steal a base and not allow a run on the mound in the same game



