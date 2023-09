La marca de Ken Griffey Jr. y Juan Soto que igualó Jasson Domínguez con los Yankees

Jasson Domínguez (20 years 210 days old), has batted 3rd in 3 of his first 4 games for the Yankees



The only players his age or younger to bat 3rd in an MLB starting lineup since 1980…



Wander Franco



Vladimir Guerrero Jr



Juan Soto



Bryce Harper



Andruw Jones



