Marlins exhiben una galería la Serie del Caribe en honor a Roberto Clemente

Ribbon cutting for the Roberto Clemente "3000" traveling exhibit as it opens for it's stay at @loanDepotpark for the @beisboldecaribe.



The exhibit features ten sections that when viewed from afar line up to display "3000" with a silhouette of Roberto Clemente. https://t.co/0D4VvmcqsG pic.twitter.com/rybcRhHa1t