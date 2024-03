Marlins firman a experimentado relevista para la temporada de 2024

Journeyman reliever Mychal Givens is coming to the Marlins on a minor league deal, per @CDeNicola13.



Career 3.47 ERA/3.76 FIP in 425 games pitched with 5 MLB teams, most recently the Orioles. Good setup man for the Cubs in 2022 before his career went sideways. pic.twitter.com/MyXBprHvWj