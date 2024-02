Medias Rojas de Boston cambian al relevista John Schreiber a los Reales

Red Sox have traded John Schreiber to the Royals for minor league arm David Sandlin, per @JeffPassan.



Sandlin was a 11th round pick in 2022. Posted a 3.51 ERA/3.68 FIP in 14 starts between A/A+. 11.7 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9.



Schreiber wasn’t a FA until 2027.pic.twitter.com/hSp1cf1pgH