Medias Rojas están cada vez más convencidos en firmar a ex abridor de los Yankees

"You have to trust this starting rotation for sure"



The host of the Subway to Shea Podcast @AntRivera86 joins @DHenryTV to talk about the #Mets 3-1 loss to the Reds, snapping their 9-game win streak despite a strong start from Luis Severino https://t.co/5o5lKFMoAp pic.twitter.com/oQtSNt8iMM