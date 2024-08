Mellizos reclaman en waivers a lanzador de los Yankees de Nueva York

Michael Tonkin's 2024 season:



🔹 December 6, 2023: Signs one-year deal with Mets

🔹 April 5: DFA'd by Mets

🔹 April 9: Traded from Mets to Twins for cash

🔹 April 13: DFA'd by Twins

🔹 April 17: Claimed off waivers by Mets

🔹 April 22: DFA'd by Mets

🔹 April 25: Claimed off… pic.twitter.com/e5gA5mJ24e