Los millones que le costaría a los Medias Rojas de Boston firmar a Luis Severino en 2025

Luis Severino Over 4.5 Strikeouts 👇



Severino has exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in 9 of his last 10 starts.



On the road, he has cleared this line in 71% of his appearances.



Against the Braves, Severino has surpassed this mark in 2 of 3 games.



Best Line: -174 Caesars pic.twitter.com/LYLAdqcsP4