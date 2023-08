MLB publicó las suspensiones por el caso de la pelea entre José Ramírez y Tim Anderson

Suspensions for the Guardians-White Sox brawl:



Tim Anderson: 6 games

Jose Ramirez: 3 games

Emmanuel Clase: 1 game

Terry Francona: 1 game

Pedro Grifol: 1 game

Mike Sarbaugh: 1 game



(via @JesseRogersESPN) pic.twitter.com/d32XRqh9lJ