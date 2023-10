El nuevo equipo que competirá con los Yankees en 2024 por Yoshinobu Yamamoto

I’ve seen enough: the Dodgers need to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason.



He had a 1.21 ERA in 164 innings pitched (23 starts) in 2023.



In his NPB career, he has a 1.72 ERA across 967.2 innings pitched.



Oh, and he turned 25 in August. Stud.

pic.twitter.com/bMgHoFE8bg