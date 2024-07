La oferta irrechazable de cambio que enviarían los Yankees a Tigres por Jack Flaherty

For the first time since 1972, the Tigers could have three starters with a sub-3.25 ERA over the first half of a season (min. 15 starts).



2024

Tarik Skubal (2.45)

Reese Olson (3.22)

Jack Flaherty (3.24)



1972

Joe Coleman (2.20)

Mickey Lolich (2.39)

Tom Timmerman (2.82)