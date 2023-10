Orlando Arcia pierde el control y manda a callar a los fanáticos de los Filis

There is just no way a grown man did this!!! 🤣🤣🤣



Orlando #Arcia let the #Phillies fans get in his head that bad during game 4 of the #NLDS. #PhilliesWin 3-1 and knock out #1 seed #AtlantaBraves to head to the ALCS vs the DBacks. #MLB #Postseason pic.twitter.com/s1nznAerOU