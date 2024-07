Ozzie Guillén sobre ser manager de Medias Blancas: "Si A.J. Pierzynski dirige antes que yo, quemo el estadio"

We asked @OzzieGuillen his thoughts on A.J. Pierzynski's name being floated to manage White Sox.



“If A.J. manages the White Sox before me, I burn the ballpark,” Guillen said with a big laugh.



He doesn’t think Pierzynski needs the aggravation.



