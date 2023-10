Padres quedan eliminados en 2023 con registros espectaculares e insólitos

2023 San Diego Padres have:

• this year’s Cy Young

• three 25+ HR hitters

• 2nd-best team ERA in NL

• a closer with a 1.16 ERA

• 3rd-highest offensive fWAR in NL

• 3rd-fewest errors in NL



They were just eliminated from playoff contention. Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/TLW3oBvXhq