El paquete de cambio que enviarían los Rangers a los Azulejos por Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in his last 15 games:



58 AB

23 H (1 HR, Grand Slam)

9 RBI

7 BB, 12 SO

.368 AVG

.462 OBP ‼️

.944 OPS ‼️



3rd in average EV in that span, behind only O'Neil Cruz and Aaron Judge.