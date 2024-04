El paquete de cambio que enviarían los Yankees a los Mets por Adam Ottavino

Adam Ottavino since April 5:

7.2 IP

0 R

0 H

14 K

1 BB

35.6% chase rate

31.9% whiff rate



His 0.13 WHIP in the span is the best in baseball. And he's also a great photographer! Hear from Adam himself👇#LGM https://t.co/hH79l0LN0O