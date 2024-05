¿Por qué Hansi Flick se fue del Bayern Munich?

Hansi Flick’s record at Bayern Munich:



• 86 Games

• 70 Wins

• 8 Draws

• 8 Defeats

• 7 Trophies (A Trophy Every 12th Game)

• 81% Win Rate

• 2,53 Points Per Game

• 260 Goals Scored (3,02 Per Game)

• 91 Goals Conceded (1,05 Per Game)

• 34 Clean Sheets (40%) pic.twitter.com/D25IAflx39