¿Por qué Messi ganó el Balón de Oro de 2010?

🏆 In 2010, Lionel Messi beat Barça teammates Andrés Iniesta (17.36%) and Xavi (16.48%) to the 2010 Ballon d'Or with 22.6% of votes.



🔵🔴 The first and only time in history the podium included players from the same academy. 💫



Incredible! 🙌🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9OVVuLFbqs