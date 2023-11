¿Por qué los Padres no quieren cambiar a Juan Soto en la temporada baja?

#Padres GM A.J. Preller wants to keep OF Juan Soto “at least for the first half” of the 2024 season to see if SD can contend as they planned to last season, per @BNightengale



Preller does not want to punt on 2024 by moving Soto this offseason, Nightengale reports. pic.twitter.com/DLdpMraxfD