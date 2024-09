¿Por qué Shohei Ohtani no ganó la Triple Corona del bateo en 2024?

A historic season to remember for Shohei Ohtani! 🤩



· Founded the 50-50 club

· Topped the NL with…

· 54 HR

· 59 SB

· 130 RBI

· .390 OBS

· .646 Slugging percentage

· 1.306 OPS

· 134 Runs

· 99 XBH

· 411 Total bases



