A Mexian Clash Is Coming 🇲🇽



Pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight world title against the unbeaten former world champion Jaime Munguía.#CaneloMunguia | May 4: Las Vegas | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/lYF79QiteZ