¿Qué es un boleto en el béisbol de MLB?

📊 MLB Leaders in Intentional Walk% - 2023



1⃣ Shohei Ohtani - 3.51%

2⃣ Jose Ramirez - 3.18%

3⃣ Aaron Judge - 1.97%

4⃣ Josh Naylor - 1.82%

5⃣ Corey Seager - 1.68%



Who is the most feared hitter in baseball entering 2024? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xERcIwj2dh