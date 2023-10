¿Quién es Yariel Rodríguez, el pitcher cubano que quieren los Yankees?

Cuban ace RHP Yariel Rodriguez (26) impressed yesterday in his first tryout with more than 15 MLB teams watching in the Dominican Republic.



After 6 months without active play, the speed, pitch movement and spin rate are there.



FB (9 pitches) 96.2 MPH / 2586 Spin

SL (6 pitches)… pic.twitter.com/7diQMoQQYL