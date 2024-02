¿Quién es el hermano de Kylian Mbappé que juega en el PSG?

Luis Enrique to Ethan Mbappé after Kylian made his departure official to his team-mates:



"And you Ethan, are you also leaving next summer ?"



"No, I'm a Titi, me, I'm staying at PSG!" replied Ethan Mbappé with a smile.@le_Parisien 🔴🔵✨ pic.twitter.com/itX03CND8w