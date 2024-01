¿Quién es Sabrina Ionescu, la jugadora que se enfrentará a Stephen Curry en la competencia de triples?

Steph Curry: "Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?"



Brandin Podziemski: "Sabrina [Ionescu]?"



Steph: "Ooooooh! ... We got to settle this once and for all. I think I got to challenge her. It'd be lit." 👀pic.twitter.com/BkWkvmtOiU