El récord de Lamine Yamal con su doblete con el FC Barcelona ante el Granada

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗-𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥!



💎 Lamine Yamal is the youngest player in La Liga history to score two goals in one game!#MadeInLaMasia pic.twitter.com/3BUAlWOpFJ