El récord de MLB que alcanzó Juan Soto al batear su jonrón 30 de la temporada

Padres OF Juan Soto hit his 30th HR of the season vs Dodgers tonight.



This is his 2nd career 30 HR-100 BB season. He is the 6th player in MLB history with multiple 30 HR-100 BB seasons before turning 25, joining Ted Williams, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, Eddie Mathews & Jimmie Foxx.