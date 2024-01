Shane Bieber vs. Dylan Cease: ¿Por quién deberían intentar un cambio los Yankees?

The #Yankees are among teams interested in RHP Dylan Cease according to Ken Rosenthal, and we discuss his fit in New York and other SP options👀



YouTube: https://t.co/zfeeGn9YcY

Apple: https://t.co/7Qo4vwkVmo

Spotify: https://t.co/ZnpY3Mmkab pic.twitter.com/4h6TdjkylC