Shohei Ohtani se une al miembro del Salón de la Fama Willie Mays con sus números en agosto

Shohei Ohtani in Aug: 12 HR (T-most in MLB), 15 SB (most)



led (or tied) MLB in HR & SB for a calendar month, live-ball era (1920, excl Mar/Oct):



2024 Aug Shohei Ohtani

1967 Apr Lou Brock

1956 Sep Willie Mays

1955 Sep Mays

1955 July Mays

1940 Apr Jimmie Foxx



h/t @EliasSports