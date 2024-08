¿Cuál es el videojuego de Cristiano Ronaldo y cuánto cuesta?

It's official. Mark the date!



Play UFL starting September 12th on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S



Get UFL Pre-order Bundles now for exclusive benefits and up to 7 days early access:

👉 PlayStation 5: https://t.co/FpBxuuukWb

👉 Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/ROZY0Ow8Pw#uflgame pic.twitter.com/7PxcpGY8vn