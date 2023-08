¿Si los Yankees adquieren a Juan Soto se convertiría en el jugador mejor pagado del equipo en 2025?

Juan Soto is the 12th player with 5 20+ HR seasons thru his age-24 season, joining:



Mike Trout

Bryce Harper

Giancarlo Stanton

Alex Rodriguez

Ken Griffey Jr

Tony Conigliaro

Orlando Cepeda

Frank Robinson

Mickey Mantle

Eddie Mathews

Mel Ott https://t.co/daSJ5FECVJ