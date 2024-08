Yordan Álvarez iguala a Albert Pujols y Lou Gehrig en lista de jugadores con juegos de tres jonrones

Most career 3-homer games by a player at age 27 or younger - MLB history:

6- Mookie Betts

4- Johnny Mize

3- Yordan Alvarez (Via 3 in a 10-0 @astros win vs the Phillies earlier tonight)

3- Lou Gehrig

3- Ralph Kiner

3- Boog Powell

3- Larry Parrish

3- Aramis Ramirez

3- Albert Pujols pic.twitter.com/2cp1AlTPH3