Predicen que los Lakers seleccionarán a centro internacional en el Draft de la NBA de 2025

2025 Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft (Post-Lottery):



55. Los Angeles Lakers: Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane, C)

PPG: 14.0

RPG: 10.5

FG%: 52.4

BPG: 1.9



The 7’3”, 227-pound 18-year-old from Australia draws comparisons to Donovan Clingan, giving the Lakers a unique long-term project. pic.twitter.com/Jbt5eRxhtG