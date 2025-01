¿Quiénes son los latinos más votados en el Salón de la Fama de la MLB?

Vladimir Guerrero’s Hall of Fame plaque begins with these words: “A DAZZLING FIVE-TOOL PLAYER.” He was a career .318 hitter who hit 30 home runs 8 times, drove in 100 runs 10 times, and won the 2004 AL MVP. The rifle-armed Guerrero was elected to Cooperstown in 2018. #HHM pic.twitter.com/R415tk5bLW