Revelan si Luka Doncic quiere quedarse en los Lakers por el resto de su carrera en la NBA

Luka Doncic is expected to “carry over his loyalty” to the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania:



“Talking to people around Luka Doncic, he had no intention of ever leaving Dallas. I think that's going to carry over to the Lakers. I think he's loving his time in L.A."



(via @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/VNUWXhBR3I