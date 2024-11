Últimas noticias y rumores de MLB | Los objetivos de Yankees en la agencia libre, Juan Soto y más

Yankees relief star Luke Weaver tells us a great story about Juan Soto and hopes he’s back in pinstripes here. Weaver recounts own rise in full cast. Joel and I talk Soto, Sasaki



YouTube: https://t.co/J85VKl2SY1

Spotify: https://t.co/dAfTcBHb23

Apple: https://t.co/l7FKTDdgDX pic.twitter.com/qzcUDzqcU4