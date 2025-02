Yankees firman a pitcher zurdo ganador de la Serie Mundial con los Bravos en 2021

Per @ChrisCotillo, the Yankees and Tyler Matzek are in agreement on a minor league deal.



Matzek recently spent 2020-2024 with the Braves, pitching to a 3.40 ERA in 143 games.



Matzek won a World Series in 2021 with Atlanta, with a 1.72 ERA in 13 games in that year's postseason. pic.twitter.com/dBY75KRHok