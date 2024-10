¿Si los Yankees pierden la Serie Mundial Juan Soto debería firmar con los Mets en 2025?

It's Juan Soto's 26th birthday today!



His stats before turning 26 are absolutely insane. 🤯



▪️ 936 GP

▪️ .285 BA/.421 OBP/.953 OPS

▪️ 934 Hits, 769 Walks

▪️ 210 HRs

▪️ 592 RBIs pic.twitter.com/YHYOves3iD